Vijayawada: Bank pensioners stage protest

Vijayawada: Members of the affiliates of All India Bank Pensioners’ and Retirees’ Confederation (AIBPARC) have staged a protest at Dharna Chowk here on Wednesday, to highlight various demands.

AIBPARC Governing Council members K Suryanarayana Murthy, KBG Tilak, Uppu Sudhakar and office-bearers of affiliates B Mohan Rao, KNV Prasad, Badari Narayana, Mowlali Shaik, VVL Narasimha Rao, KVN Sarma & All India Bank Officers Confederation AP State secretary YV Satyanarayana Rao and another 200 bank pensioners from Vijayawada, Guntur, Bhimavaram and Tadepalligudem participated in this protest.

Speaking on the occasion, AIBPARC general secretary KGB Tilak demanded that 100 per cent DA neutralisation to pre-November 2002 retirees must be implemented. He stated their other demands like the Implementation of Pension Updation under Pension Regulation 35 (1) with effect from 1.3.2019 as done in the case of Reserve Bank of India Pensioners without involving arrears for previous wage revisions; special allowance introduced in the 10th Bipartite Settlement to be reckoned for terminal benefits; the medical insurance premium on retirees’ policy to be borne by banks; and immediate implementation of consultative status to pensioners and retirees’ organisations and others.