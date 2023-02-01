Vijayawada: Bank retirees demand 100% DA neutralisation

Vijayawada(NTR District): Former Supreme Court judge Justice V Gopala Gowda elaborated on the fundamental rights protecting the rights of pensioners, while addressing the fourth triennial general body conference of All India Bank Pensioners and Retirees Confederation (AIBPARC).

He was the chief guest at the two-day conference held at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium of Bengaluru City University recently, according to AIBPARC Deputy General Secretary KBG Tilak.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Tilak informed that the conference discussed in length the pending issues including mandatory pension updation in terms of Regulation 35(1) and 100% DA neutralisation to pre-November, 2002 retirees and medical insurance among others.

Earlier, AIBPARC general secretary Suprita Sarkar welcomed the delegates, who attended the conference from across the country.

President-elect of AIBPARC KV Acharya also spoke at the conference, which was attended by 1,500 members from all affiliates including 700 member-delegates and observers throughout the country. The conference concluded with the election of all office-bearers for the ensuing term 2023-2026 with K Vedavyas Acharya as president and Suprita Sarkar as general secretary.