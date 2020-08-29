Vijayawada: Bankers told to revert to regular timings from September 1

Vijayawada: Addressing the bankers meeting here on Friday, District Collector A Md Imtiaz told them to return to regular banking hours from September 1.



The Collector recalled that the banking hours were restricted following the request of the bankers after some of their staff tested positive. "Since the number of cases has come down, now the banks could resume to the regular hours," he said.

Referring to the percentage of positive cases, he said that at national level the percentage was nine, and at state level it was ten whereas in the district it was only 4 per cent.

The collector appealed to the bankers to extend necessary cooperation for YSR Cheyuta scheme and for the self-employment schemes of women.

He said that 40.26 per cent of the target was achieved in the first quarter as part of the annual credit plan for 2020-21 in the district. So far, 19,449 farmers were extended loans worth Rs 214 crore and the bankers should extend more loans.

Joint collector Dr K Madhavi Latha reviewed the sanctioning of loans to the tenant farmers. She said that agriculture officers with the coordination of the bankers should see that the tenant farmers received loans.

Lead bank manager Ramamohan Rao thanked the district collector for the cooperation in getting treatment to the bank staff members who were affected by Coronavirus.

Joint collector (welfare) K Mohan Kumar, DRDA project director Srinivasa Rao, Agriculture joint director Mohan Rao, District Industries Centre general manager Sudhakar, Mepma project director Prakasa Rao and others were present.