Vijayawada: Bhavani Deeksha from Nov 4

Vijayawada (NTR District): Bhavani Deeksha will commence from Friday at Sri Durga Malleswara Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on the day of Karthika suddha ekadasi. The 41-day full Mandala deeksha and Mala Dharana will commence on November 4 and conclude on November 8. Likewise, the 21-day Artha Mandala deeksha Dharana will start on November 24 and conclude on 28.

On the other hand, some people observe Maha Mandala Deeksha, which is for 108 days. Deeksha viramana will be from December 15 to 19. Bhavanis Giri Pradakshina also starts on December 15. Kalasa Jyothi begins on December 7.

Bhavani Deekshas are one of the largest events atop Indrakeeladri. After Dasara festivities large number of pilgrims, mainly Bhavanis visit the temple to take the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga blessings. In view of this, temple authorities are making arrangements on the lines of Dasara. Setting up queue lines, washrooms, prasadam counters and tonsuring arrangements are being made.

Temple authorities are expecting six lakh Bhavanis to visit the temple for Deeksha viramana. Last year about 4.5 lakh Bhavanis relinquished deeksha. This year this number may increase as there are no restrictions this year like previous years. Hence, the authorities are planning to make arrangements accordingly.

Speaking with 'The Hans India', Durga temple in-charge Executive Officer Koteswara Rao said they would implement similar arrangements that were enforced during Dasara festival. He informed that they will organise a coordinating meeting with all the departments concerned for the smooth conduct of Bhavani Deeksha events. All Arjitha sevas will be suspended from December 15 to 19, he added.