Vijayawada: BJP lambasts YSRCP govt for ‘tapping’ phone calls of Lokesh

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh BJP chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar has strongly condemned the attempts made by the ruling YSRCP to tap the phone calls of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh. Dinakar pointed out that Lokesh received alerts from Apple company in this regard.

In a statement on Saturday, Dinakar said that they have received information from various sources that the YSRCP government led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been resorting to “illegal methods” to get the information pertaining to the opposition parties and their strategies. This is nothing but depriving citizens of their constitutional rights, the BJP leader said.

Dinakar alleged that as Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has understood that his party YSRCP was going to lose badly in the ensuing elections, he began using the State government machinery against the opposition parties and spreading fake news to confuse the common people and resort to acts like phone-tapping.

He further said that the BJP would bring to the notice of the central agency, Intelligence Bureau, that fake news was being spread in AP in its name.



He recalled that the social media wing of the ruling YSRCP tried to spread fake news on Muslims reservation against AP BJP chief Purandeswari and added that the BJP had given befitting reply to the YSRCP by disclosing the facts.



He described the YSRCP as a fake political party which always depends on fake narratives to mislead people. Dinakar said people have realised that any news from YSRCP sources is fake news.

