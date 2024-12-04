Vijayawada book festival from Jan 2

Vijayawada: Much to the pleasure of the book lovers across the State, the 35th Vijayawada book festival will be held from January 2.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Secretary of Vijayawada Book Festival Society T Manohar Naidu said that the book festival premises would be named after the late Pidikiti Ramakoteswara Rao of Sahiti Navjivan Book Links.

The main literary stage would be named after Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, the late Eenadu group chairman. Likewise, the stage for talent meant for the students would be named after Ratan Tata.

The centenary celebrations of prominent literary personalities like Ardura, Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu, Nazar (Burra Katha famous), Narla Chiranjivi, Aluri Bairagi, S Natarajan (Sarada), noted film personality and writer Bhanumati will be part of the festival.

Emesco publications head Vijay Kumar said that a conference would be held in connection with the completion of 75 years of the publication of Maha Prasthanam by SriSri.

The theme of the conference would be ‘Let’s launch a movement for libraries.’

There would be a walkathon by the book lovers on January 6 from Siddhartha Academy to the venue of the Book Festival. About 200 book stalls would be arranged with participation by prominent publishing houses.

He appealed to the citizens, students of schools, colleges and universities to visit the book festival and enjoy the seamless pleasure of reading books.