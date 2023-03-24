Vijayawada braces for another dreadful rainy season

The city is bracing for another dreadful rainy season that will start in June 2023 as the Rs 451 crore storm water drains project is not completed yet. Since the beginning of the project in 2016, only 60 per cent works were completed and the remaining 40 per cent works are yet to be completed. The Central government had sanctioned Rs 451 crore for the storm water management project to Vijayawada to get rid of rainwater stagnation problem on roads and low-lying colonies of the city. The State government allotted the works to L&T Company, which faced many difficulties in the execution of the works due to existence of electrical polls, trees, pavements along the roads and streets. Besides, legal disputes related to the properties also delayed the construction works of side drains.





The government set the target of laying 440 km drains that include both major and minor drains. Outfall drains play very important role in draining storm water from the city. The minor side drains are connected to the main drains and outfall drains. After facing many hardships, the L&T was able to complete nearly 60 per cent works by 2022. So far, only 64 km major drains and 198 km minor drains are constructed. During the last six years, project works for a stretch of 262 km were completed against the total length of 440 km. The project works were stalled for more than one year. According to reliable information the State government has not released Rs 50 crore bills related to the project works.

Consequently, the L&T stopped the drain works. Machinery has been removed from workplaces and the workers relocated to other places. The State government has allotted the works to Public Health Department for supervision. Due to shortage of manpower, the VMC is working in coordination to execute the works. Officials of Public Health and VMC used to conduct joint inspections and worked in coordination for the speedy completion of the works.





Now due to non-completion of works, rainwater will get logged on the arterial roads and many colonies in Vijayawada in rainy season that will start in June 2023. People resident in colonies like Moghalrajpuram, Machavaram, Governorpet, Ajit Singh Nagar, Wynch pet, Islam pet, Kothapet have to face lot of difficulties due to water logging of water. Colonies located near hill areas will be affected more due to rainwater stagnation that flows from the hills. Public Health department Executive Engineer D Bhushanam said the VMC has requested the government to handover the project to the civic body and the former is yet to take a decision in this regard. He said only 60 per cent project works were completed and 40 per cent works are pending, adding that the officials are ready to supervise the works.