Vijayawada: Businessman found murdered in car

Vijayawada: Young businessman Karanam Rahul found murdered at Machavaram here on Thursday morning. The local residents spotted the body of Rahul in a car.

Karanam ran a gas agency in Ibrahimpatnam and was a resident of Tadigadapa. The police suspect that he was murdered due to the business disputes. The police initially booked a suspicious death case and later changed to the murder case. He was suffocated to death in the car and the body was left in the car. Machavaram police suspected that three persons could have involved in the murder and hoped breakthrough can be made very soon.