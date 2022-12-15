Vijayawada: BZA division bags 3 energy conservation awards

Vijayawada (NTR District): President Droupadi Murmu presented the national energy conservation awards, national energy efficiency innovation awards and national painting competition prizes in New Delhi on Wednesday on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day.

South Central Railway has bagged six National Energy Conservation awards for 2022. These awards were presented at a programme organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency under the aegis of Union Ministry of Power at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Union Minister of Power RK Singh and Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal participated. These awards were declared for the best energy management practices during 2022.

Vijayawada Division received two Energy Conservation Merit Awards in Railway Stations category for Tenali, Rajahmundry and another certificate of merit in the buildings category for Electric Traction Training Centre (ETTC), Vijayawada.

Additional DRM D Srinivasa Rao; CEGE, SCR M Gopal; Sr DEE, Maintenance T Suresh Babu; Sr DEE, TRSO K Srinivasa Rao; and Principal of ETTC B Venkatesh received the awards from Union Minister RK Singh at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

In transport category, Kacheguda railway station won first prize, Guntakal railway station won second prize followed by Rajahmundry and Tenali railway stations winning merit certificate.

In building category, railway hospital at Guntakal and Electric Traction Training Centre (ETTC) in Vijayawada won merit certificates.

SCR has been consistently receiving Energy Conservation Awards at both national and State level continuously for several years.

Several administrative units have been selected for National Energy Conservation awards from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency continuously for years together.

DRM Shivendra Kumar lauded the efforts of Electrical Department officials and ETTC officials and their teams who were instrumental in achieving this distinction. He stated that it is a proud moment for the division that these prestigious awards are being received at national level continuously for several years which boosts the morale of the workforce.