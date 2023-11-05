Vijayawada: Cake mixing season begins

Vijayawada: The festive season has officially commenced at Novotel Vijayawada Varun as they celebrated the time-honoured tradition of the cake-mixing ceremony on the hotel’s terrace on Saturday. The event, graced by executive chef Shivaramakrishna J, and his dedicated culinary team, saw an assembly of special invitees, esteemed guests, and children from the local NGO, Care and Share Charitable Trust. Together, they engaged in the cherished practice of blending candied fruits, an assortment of nuts, and a variety of spirits.

This fragrant mixture will be allowed to marinate for a designated period, enabling it to absorb a symphony of flavours and aromas.

It will then be divided into portions, destined to be integrated into the grand Christmas cake batter. On this occasion, Sudarshan Motupalle, general manager of Novotel Vijayawada Varun said, “The cake-mixing ceremony is a delightful tradition that brings joy and unity to our holiday celebrations.”