Vijayawada: Campaign ends for municipal polls

Vijayawada: Canvassing for the polls to be held in municipal corporations, municipalities and nagara panchayats of Krishna district ended on Monday evening. The polling will be held on March 10 and counting of votes on March 14.

Mainstream political parties including YSRCP, Telugu Desam-CPI, CPM, BJP-Jana Sena-- canvassed vigorously for the victory in the municipal polls in the last two weeks. Though the time was very short for the campaign, the parties tried vigorously to conduct the door-to-door canvassing to urge the voters and meet personally requesting them to vote for their parties.

Polling will be held in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam municipal corporations, Pedana and Nuzvid municipalities and three Nagara panchayats of Vuyyur, Tiruvuru and Nandigama.

Machilipatnam municipal corporation is going to polls for first the time after it upgraded from municipality. Election material will be sent to the polling stations on Tuesday and polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm at 1,224 polling stations in the district.

Returning officers, election officers were supervising the election work and around 6,000 staff was drafted for the election duties.

District collector Md Imtiaz, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, joint collectors, sub-collectors and election observers are monitoring the arrangements at the polling stations. Distribution of voter slips is also nearly completed by Monday.

Political leaders including TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, ministers Velampalli Srinivas, Kodali Nani, PCC president S Sailajanath, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao and other leaders took part in the election campaign in Vijayawada.

The YSRCP mainly focused on the welfare schemes being implemented by the government and the TDP has highlighted the failure of the YSRCP in executing the development works in the city. The BJP-Jana Sena alliance canvassed in the city and urged the voters to vote for the combine. The two Left parties the CPI and CPM are divided. The CPM is contesting alone, and the CPI made alliance with the TDP.

The political parties conducted road shows and addressed the voters at several hundred places in the city. The YSRCP is trying to win the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation first time. On the other hand, the TDP also trying to win the poll battle in alliance with the CPI. The differences among the TDP leaders may affect the winning prospects of some candidates in the city. The TDP leadership successfully managed to check the damage by conducting a mega road show in the city.








