Vijayawada: Chandrababu’s frustration has reached peak says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Vijayawada : YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the frustration of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu reached its peak as the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP combine has failed to get support from both leaders and people in the state. He said leaders of both TDP and Jana Sena are unhappy over selection of candidates made under the direction of Chandrababu.

Speaking to media at party central office on Saturday, Ramakrishna Reddy claimed that the existence of Jana Sena and BJP in poll alliance has become as a question mark as they have no say in selection of candidates.



He said those who served the parties for the past several years have failed to get tickets and predicted the defeat and disappearance of TDP after the elections.



The YSRCP leader alleged that Chandrababu is an expert in bringing pressure and influencing systems. “Chandrababu used to misuse systems for his personal gains both when he is in power and out of power,” he said. He condemned the remarks of TDP chief on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He accused him of ‘successful’ in preventing volunteers from distribution of pensions but could not stop distribution of pensions by YSRCP government. He alleged that Chandrababu has been using some agencies for preventing implementation of welfare schemes.



Ramakrishna Reddy blamed Chandrababu for death of several old people as he campaigned that there were no funds with the government to distribute pensions and as a result the pensions were delayed.



He questioned how could the government complete distribution of pensions if there was no money in state exchequer. He said that some sections of media have been resorting to false propaganda with the support of Chandrababu.



Ramakrishna Reddy said though Daggubati Purandeswari is state BJP president, her agenda is nothing but the same as Chandrababu. “She wrote a letter to Election Commission seeking transfer of some officials. She is eager to see Chandrababu as Chief Minister,” he remarked.



Referring to TDP manifesto, he said that it is nothing but election stunt and Chandrababu would never care the manifesto after elections.



On APCC president YS Sharmila, the YSRCP leader said that first she has to answer why she descended on AP suddenly leaving Telangana. He alleged that Sharmila has been acting like a paid artiste. “She is a mere paid artiste as she is carrying forward Chandrababu’s agenda,” he claimed.

