Vijayawada: Chandrayaan-3 an invaluable milestone

Vijayawada: The Physics Inspire Club of the Department of Physics of Maris Stella College arranged a gathering in the auditorium on Wednesday to watch the live telecast of Chandrayaan-III’s soft moon landing.

After the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-III, India’s lunar exploration mission on the Moon’s surface the auditorium resounded with cries of joy and a heightened sense of accomplishment. Each student experienced ISRO’s success as their own and chanted slogans such as Jai Bharath Matha’ and ‘We are proud of ISRO’.

Consequently, this has motivated more young women to pursue careers in STEM fields, especially in space-related disciplines.

The live telecast of the event was witnessed by 420 hostel students from both degree and intermediate courses.

Dr G Little Flower, Dean of Student Affairs and Head of the Department of Physics, Dr Vani Latha, Academic Dean and Head of the Department of Chemistry along with several other faculty members and hostel wardens, were present during the event.