Vijayawada-Chennai track may be restored today

Vijayawada: South Central Railway is likely to restore the train services between Vijayawada and Chennai on Monday afternoon as the track restoration works are underway between Nellore and Padugupadu section in Nellore district.

The railway track was badly damaged due to heavy rains and the Railways suspended the movement of trains between Vijayawada-Nellore-Chennai since November 19. It may be recalled the Nellore and Rayalaseema districts registered heavy rains due to the impact of Cyclone Jawad, which wreaked havoc in Nellore-Padugupadu section of Vijayawada railway division resulting in cancellation, regulation and diversion of several trains.

It is expected the railway track would be restored on Monday. Shivendra Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager assigned special duty officers to restore the track and train services as early as possible. He also drafted special officers at all important stations to closely monitor the situation and to avoid any inconvenience to the passengers.

The SC Railways has set up helpline numbers at Vijayawada Railway Station. Enquiries can be made on phone numbers: 0866-27678522; 0866-2767055; 0866-2767075 on cancellation of trains and other details.

The railway authorities have arranged food and water for the convenience of train passengers at Kavali and Ongole. Staff has been deployed in full strength at all railway stations to assist stranded passengers. Special enquiry counters have been set up at all major railway stations. Information regarding list of trains cancelled/partially cancelled/diverted is provided through social media, broadcasting/scrolling of special bulletins on TV channels and adequate measures have been taken to display list of cancelled trains through display boards at all railway stations.

M Srikanth, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations), P Bhaskar Reddy, Sr Divisional Commercial Manager and other officials have monitored the measures taken in view of cyclone.