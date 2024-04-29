Vijayawada: Children drawn to Robot that serves food

Vijayawada: Children are drawn to the Robot that serves food at the Temptations which caters exceptional cuisine, cool hospitality. The brand Temptations which has a number of branches across the country introduced robotics to enhance guest experience.

General Manager of Temptations Madhu said that by combining innovation with tradition, they introduced Robot which is a visual spectacle and a practical solution to streamline operations.

He said that whether to enjoy a leisurely meal with family or hosting a special event, Temptations promises an unforgettable experience. It is thrilling to get served by a robot while dining in the Temptations, said children.