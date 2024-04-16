Vijayawada: Citizens for Democracy demands pensions at doorstep

Vijayawada : Citizens for Democracy (CFD) appealed to the government to distribute pensions to the aged on the first or second day of May at their doorsteps.

Addressing the media here on Monday along with former special chief secretary Dr P V Ramesh, Prof Kondaveeti Chinna Suri, former Mayor Dr Jandhyala Sankar, joint secretary of Citizens of Democracy Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy recalled that many shortcomings took place in the distribution of pensions in April and precautions should be taken not to recur such mistakes for the month of May. The government should chalk out a perfect plan by using the staff of village and ward secretariats, panchayat staff and other government employees to distribute pensions to the 66 lakh pensioners at their doorsteps.



He said that it was regrettable that some volunteers are ready to submit resignations to become polling agents during the elections and they are encouraged by the political leaders. If the volunteers become polling agents, they would surely influence the voters sitting at the polling booths.



He said that CFD had appealed to the Chief Electoral Officer not to allow the volunteers as the polling agents. He also demanded action against the government advisors who are interfering in the political affairs since they are taking salaries from the government as public servants. It is against the model code of conduct to participate in the electioneering on behalf of the ruling party.

