Vijayawada: City parks set to get facelift for summer

Vijayawada(NTR ditrict): TheVijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is determined to develop and modernise all the municipal parks in the city to ensure relaxation and recreation for the citizens.

In view of the ensuing summer, the civic body already gave a facelift to three main parks in the city for joyful evenings and outing experience for families and children. In addition to this, the VMC authorities are also chalking out plans to renovate another 116 municipal parks with necessary amenities by utilising the 14th Finance Commission funds and general funds of the VMC.

As part of the development activities, the parks will be spruced up with greenery, children's playing articles, water fountains, walking tracks and many other facilities to create a great ambiance for the residents of Vijayawada as well as the visitors. For all this renovation works and maintenance, the VMC is spending almost around Rs 50 crore in a phased manner.

Works of four main parks almost over



Vijayawada has about 120 parks, of which four are notably main parks such as Rajiv Gandhi Park, Raghavayya park, Dr BR Ambedkar Park and Dr KL Rao Park (Chitti Nagar). The Rajiv Gandhi Park, which has been the most attractive tourists' spot, was opened for the public after completion of renovation works. The park was renovated with around Rs 5 crore under Public Private Partnership (PPP) and this renovated park has skating rink, bonsai garden (having above 25 kinds of plants), rose garden, cafeteria, fountains, toy train, Tora Tora and Columbus rides, biodiversity museum, children play zone, party area, amusement zone, parking area and toilets.

On the other hand, Singh Nagar Park, which is said to be the biggest park in the city, was also developed with Rs 10 crore. Likewise, Ambedkar Park is also being developed and all the parks will be made available for the public soon.

Ahead of summer, the authorities embarked on tree plantation works on the premises of the parks along with preserving and maintaining the existing greenery. The authorities also providing pure drinking water and other facilities for the convenience of the public.

Speaking to The Hans India, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Executive Engineer ASN Prasad said that they are developing municipal parks in a phased manner to provide recreation facilities to the public. The VMC is arranging greenery and other infrastructure facilities in the parks by using the 14th Finance Commission funds and VMC general funds. He said that in view of the summer, they were also providing drinking water in all the municipal parks.