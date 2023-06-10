Vijayawada: Civic chief Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspects Ambedkar statue works

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspected the ongoing construction works of Dr BR Ambedkar’s 125 feet statue (Ambedkar Smrithi Vanam) at Swaraj Maidan here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that the Ambedkar Smrithi Vanam project was a great project and asked the officials to expedite the works. He instructed the officials concerned to complete the works as per design in the stipulated time.

He insisted on avoiding delays in ceiling and plastering works.

During his visit, Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar observed the construction works of footpath, landscape, compound wall etc. He further directed complete the works with quality.