Vijayawada: Collector S Dilli Rao distributes scholarships

Vijayawada(NTR district): NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao distributed scholarships Rs 15 lakh to 160 students here on Sunday along with Sarath Chandra IAS Academy chairman Thota Sararth Chandra.

He attended as the chief guest at the programme organised by Kapu Officials and Professionals' Association (KOPA) and handed over the scholarships to the eligible students.

The KOPA, which was established 25 years ago, so far distributed around Rs 2 crore scholarships to the students irrespective of caste and creed. Since then, the association has been supporting and giving financial assistance to the talented students.

KOPA founder Dr Ballem Nageswara Rao, president Kopparathi Venkata Ramana Rao, Ramayanam Naga Satyam, Dr CR Prasad Rao, Kothapalli Sanjeeve and others attended the programme.