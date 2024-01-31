Vijayawada: Comedy playlet competitions from tomorrow

Vijayawada: A leading cultural organisation Sumadhura Kala Niketan will be celebrating its golden jubilee at Siddhartha auditorium from February 1st to 4th.



Speaking at a press meet, President of the organisation Samathapudi Narasaraju said that the Sumadhura Kala Niketan was established in 1973 and is running successfully till today.

Sumadhura is not only conducting programmes but also staged a number of plays and received appreciations from the critics. Sumadhura has given opportunitiesto stage their plays for many veterans and also to amateur groups during the last 50 years.

This year Jandhyala Award will be presented to writer Burra Saimadhav. Kabir Das Award to Dr B Viziabhaskar and Ravi Kondala Rao & Radhakumari Award to theatre artiste Gudivada Lahari,” said Honorary President MC Das. Parishad committee chairman Dr N Murali Krishna said that eight comedy playlets were selected for the 26th comedy playlet competitions. The playlets namely “Naanna Nene Gelicha” and “Treatment” will be held on Thursday, “Chupulu Kalavani Subhavela,” “Rangu Paduddi” and “yedannado Ekkadunnado” on Friday and “Pakkinti Mogudu” and “Buudida” on Saturday.

General Secretary P Vijaya Bhaskara Sarma said that activities like workshops and also analytical discussions will be conducted on Friday and Saturday to promote theatre in association with the School of Performing Fine Arts, Acharya Nagarjuna University.

Organising Secretary P Suryanarayana Murthy said that a special play “New Bombay Tailors” will be staged on Sunday evening and “Enkana” on Friday evening and “Kapiraju” on Saturday evening. Dr D Kailasa Rao, B Anjaneya Raju, P Sivaram and other committee members were also present.