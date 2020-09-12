Vijayawada: Congress condemns 'anarchy' in State

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee expressed serious concern over the anarchy in the state while addressing the round-table organised with the members of various Dalit and minority associations at Andhra Ratna Bhavan, the state Congress headquarters, here on Friday.



APCC president Dr Sake Sailajanath, who was the chief guest at the round-table said that the increasing attacks on Dalits, Adivasis, minorities, weaker sections and the downtrodden in the state reflect the anarchic conditions in the state.

The meeting has decided to conduct similar meetings all over the state to create awareness among people against the RSS ideology of the BJP and the YSRCP.

State SC Cell chairman Korivi Vinay Kumar presided over the meeting while PCC working president Shaik Mastan Vali, AICC secretaries Gidugu Rudra Raju, Sirivella Prasad, PCC vice-president Dr Gangadhar, Kurnool DCC president Ahmad Ali Khan, members of about thirty Dalit and minorities associations participated.

There have been umpteen attacks on the Dalits and minorities and the administration is taking two to three months even to file criminal case against the perpetrators. So far, the reported cases were nearly 50 and there are hundreds of cases which were not reported and suppressed, the speakers in the meeting said.

A police officer kicked a Dalit when the latter asked for house site, another Dalit was tonsured when he questioned the sand mafia, the speaker said and wondered if they were considered part of the society or not.

So far, there is no SC, ST commission and even 16 months after the new government assuming office, the state vigilance monitoring committee headed by the Chief Minister did not meet even once.

Sailajanath assured the Dalits and minorities that the Congress would back them all the time. He called upon the other Dalit associations to come forward and join hands to fight for justice.

Dalit leaders vowed that they would not tolerate further any attacks on dalits and minorities.

Malyadri of Kula Vivaksha Porata Samiti (KVPS), Subbarao (BHP), Venkateswara Rao (MRPS), Rajesh (Mahasena), Melam Bhagyarao (Aikya Vedika), Dhrama (Yerukala Sangham), Venkateswara Rao (Ekalavya Sangham), minorities leaders Rafi, Farooq, Fakruddin and others were present.