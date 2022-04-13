Vijayawada: Congress slams I&PR Minister for advising journos to worship CM

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Dr Sake Sailajanath found fault with Minister for Information and Public Relations Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna for advising the journalists to worship the Chief Minister for getting allotment of house sites. He wondered as to how could a Minister holding a constitutional position talk like that. He said in a statement here on Tuesday that the Minister should have taken the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister to solve it. "It is highly irresponsible on the part of the Minister," he remarked.

The PCC chief reminded the Minister that it was the responsibility of the government to allot house sites to the journalists. "It is not proper to cause inconvenience to the journalists in awarding the accreditation and health cards," he pointed out.

The PCC chief recalled that it was during the Congress reign only house sites were allotted to the journalists. The successive governments did not allot house sites to the journalists.

Moreover, the Minister advised the journalists not to probe the Chief Minister on various issues and instead worship him, Dr Sailajanath recalled. "This is nothing short of humiliating them," he said and demanded unconditional apology to the journalists from the Minister.