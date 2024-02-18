Vijayawada: Congress slams State govt for not filling up vacant teacher posts

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Congress which has just come out of hibernation and wants to try its luck in the ensuing elections has given a call for ‘Chalo Secretariat’ on February 22.

The APCC which had become active after Y S Sharmila took over the reins of the party, is chalking out various programmes to convince the people that if voted to power it would address the grievances of different sections in the society.

As part of this exercise, the APCC is organising the Chalo Secretariat programme. On Saturday it alleged that the ruling party was enacting a drama on the eve of elections issuing notification for a few jobs and wants to claim that it stands by its words.

Why did the YSRCP government wake up only when the polls notification is just a few days or weeks away. It is nothing but cheating people, the APCC leaders said.

The Youth Congress and NSUI have already launched agitation in the State demanding the government to fill teachers’ posts which are lying vacant. APCC chief Y S Sharmila and other senior party leaders Gidugu Rudra Raju, N Raghuveera Reddy and others will participate in Chalo Secretariat.

The Congress party alleged the police used excess force on the Youth Congress activists and leaders to suppress their voice in Sattenapalli.