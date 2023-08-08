Vijayawada: Consumers say being fleeced at Rythu Bazaars

Vijayawada: On one hand, the already soaring vegetable prices are burning a hole in consumers’ pocket, on the other the vendors at Rythu Bazaars across Krishna and NTR districts are also looting the consumers by selling vegetables even at high prices more than the price list mentioned on the board.

The shopkeepers are taking at least Rs 10 to Rs 20 extra per kg for the vegetables. If the vegetables are fresh, the rate will be more by another Rs 10. Meanwhile, some vendors are collecting extra amount by telling the people that there is no stock and no vegetable crops. This type of exploitation is going on in almost all Rythu Bazaars in Krishna as well as NTR districts. There are 10 Rythu Bazaars in Krishna district - Machilipatnam (main), Rajupeta (Machilipatnam), Gudivada, Vuyyuru, Pamarru, Challapalli, Kankipadu, Gannavaram, Pedana and Kuchipudi.

NTR district has over 11 main Rythu Bazaars - Patamata, Bhavanipuram, Krishna Lanka, Kedreswarapeta, Ajit Singh Nagar, Payakapuram, Mylavaram, Ibrahimpatnam, Nandigama, Kanchikacharla and Jaggaiahpet.

In fact, vegetables’ prices will be changed every day after the marketing and estate officers concerned and farmers decide the rates every morning by 7 am. The changed rates will be informed to shopkeepers and vendors immediately. Vegetable prices are decided in Vijayawada for both Krishna and NTR districts. The board price can be varied at least by Rs 1 to Rs 2 in Krishna district compared to NTR district due to transportation charges.The old prices on the board must be replaced with the new ones every day. But in many shops in Rythu Bazaars, old rates are not being changed.

Meanwhile, a few consumers complained that the vendors weigh vegetables along with plastic and steel baskets, without zeroing the basket weight on the electronic weighing machines. This would make the consumers to lose almost 250 grams per kg of vegetables.

Yakkala Swamy of Pedana, who bought some vegetables in Pedana Rythu Bazaar, said the vendors have collected Rs 50 per kilo ridge guard. But the board rate is Rs 42, which means the vendors are collecting Rs 8 extra per kilo.

Another customer, M Surya Kumar of Thotamula in Pedana, said that vendors collected Rs 20 for half-kg ivy guards, which are priced at just Rs 31 per kg and added that they paid Rs 20 extra per kg tomato. The board rate was Rs 80, but the vendors collected Rs 100, he complained.

Speaking to The Hans India, Krishna district Marketing AD Nityanandam said that no vendor is allowed to sell vegetables for a price more than that mentioned on the board.

In case anyone defies the rules, they will be suspended for one week. He clarified that the board price is the final price, which is finalised by both authorities and farmers and there will no further hike in vegetable prices. He also said that around 60 tonnes of tomatoes were sold on subsidy in Krishna district Rythu Bazaars.