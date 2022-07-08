Vijayawada: Cops directed to check illegal transportation of animals

Vijayawada(NTR District): The State police department has announced that Andhra Pradesh Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act, 1977 will be implemented strictly in the State and action will be taken against persons, who violate the rules. The police department has issued orders to carefully keep vigil on the highways and other roads to check illegal transportation of animals in the State.

As per the section 6 of Andhra Pradesh Prohibition of Cow slaughter and Animal preservation Act 1977, slaughter of animals without certificate from competent authority is an offence.

The police department has announced on Thursday that no person shall slaughter any animal other than a calf, whether male or female or buffalo, unless he has obtained in respect of such animal certificate in writing from the competent authority appointed for the area that the animal is fit for slaughter.

The police department has announced that the animal transporting rules are also framed prohibiting transport of animals without valid fitness to travel certificate issued by competent authority and not more than six animals can be transported in a lorry.

The state police issued orders to the commissioners of the police and superintendents of police to arrange check posts on the highways and entry points into the cities and towns with a view to prevent unlawful transfer of animals. The orders also issued to one special squad consisting of one Sub-inspector of police, one head constable and two police constables.

Additional Deputy Commissioners/Additional SPs will monitor the cases related to illegal transportation of animals. Station House officers are asked to ensure that all cases of violation of various animals booked under relevant acts should be checked effectively and defaulters are booked under relevant acts promptly.