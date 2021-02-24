X
Vijayawada: Covid vaccination drive launched for police personnel

Police taking Covid vaccination shot at AR Grounds in Vijayawada in the presence of Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz and Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu on Tuesday
Highlights

Vijayawada: Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched for the police personnel at AR Grounds here on Tuesday. District collector Md Imtiaz and the Vijayawada police commissioner B Srinivasulu attended the launching of the vaccination programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said the vaccination shots were given to 36,000 health workers and frontline workers in the district.

He said that the police department participated in the Covid-19 duties in the lockdown period. He said that the first phase vaccine was given to the health workers and the second phase of vaccination continuing for the frontline workers in the district.

Imtiaz said that February 25 is the last day for taking the second dose for the health workers.

Commissioner of police B Srinivasulu said the vaccination drive for the police personnel will continue for 10 days and appealed to the policemen to take the shots.

He said that the police department has postponed the vaccination programme to the staff due to panchayat polls held in the State in four phases. Deputy commissioner of police Vikranth Patil, V Harshavardhan Raju and others were present on the occasion.

