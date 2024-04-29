Live
Vijayawada : CP inspects check-posts, police stations
Instructs police officials to be on high alert and prevent the smuggling of liquor and sedatives and transportation of cash
Vijayawada: Vijayawada commissioner of police PHD Ramakrishna on Sunday inspected the security arrangements at the check-posts on Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway and visited the police stations in NTR district in view of the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.
He instructed the police officials to be on high alert and prevent the smuggling of liquor and sedatives and transportation of cash. He made surprise checks of Jaggaiahpet and Nandigama police stations and interacted with the officials. He inspected the check-posts on the national highways during the visit. He also inspected the strong rooms and other poll related security arrangements.
Rural DCP K Srinivasa Rao and other officials participated in the inspection.
