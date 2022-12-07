Vijayawada: CPS association leaders boycott ministers' panel meet

Vijayawada: AP Contributory Pension Scheme Employees Association leaders boycotted the joint staff council meeting called by ministers' committee to discuss pending issues of CPS employees.

Ministers, including Botcha Satyanarayana, Audimulapu Suresh, government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, special chief secretary of finance SS Rawat, finance chief secretary Chiranjeevi Chowdary, secretary, finance, Natarajan Gulzar and HR department secretary P Bhaskar attended the meeting.

The APCPSEA leaders said that they had boycotted the meeting as the state government has been dodging the issue of abolishing Contributory Pension Scheme. They said that the government invited the associations for discussion on CPS on several occasions for the past three years but failed to take measures to solve the issues.

The leaders stated that the government had failed to lift the cases foisted on employees association leaders during Million March on September 1. The association president and secretary, R Appala Raju and K Parthasarathi, submitted a letter to the ministers committee on their decision to boycott the meeting.

APNGOs association state president Bandi Srinivasa Rao, revenue association state president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, Secretariat employees association president Venkatrami Reddy and others participated in the meeting.