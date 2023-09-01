Vijayawada: CS Rao bestowed with Mother Teresa Award

Vijayawada: Dr (Maj) CS Rao, a prominent clinical cardiologist from Guntur city, received Mother Teresa Service Award at a programme held in Vijayawada on Thursday.

X-Ray Sahitya Cultural Seva Sanstha celebrated the birth anniversary of Mother Teresa and presented awards to several people of the State, who have rendered outstanding services in various fields.

Dr CS Rao, who is moving forward with the philosophy of continuous service in accordance with the teachings of Mother Teresa has been promoting medical science as an art and artistic-science, serving poor and marginalised Indian nationals. Working as a clinical cardiologist in Guntur Lalitha Hospital, he is playing a prominent role in the social health system and providing loving care, practicing compassion in medicine to many cardiac or heart patients.

Dr CS Rao, as an expert in healthcare quality is working as volunteer in NABH. As a policy of love learned from Mother Teresa, he is providing the best services to the individual and families seeking quality health at affordable, accessible and acceptable places. Management of the Lalitha hospital and chairman AP Silambam and National BC Sangham state organising secretary Munjampalli Siva Kumar congratulated him.

Thanking to the felicitation, Dr CS Rao said, “It is great sense of pride and honour to receive the Mother Taresa award from Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and APIDC chairperson Bandi Punyaseela.”