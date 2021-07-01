Vijayawada: Department of Posts, Andhra Hospitals release special cover

Vijayawada: Postal department, in association with Andhra Hospitals, Vijayawada has released a special cover on the occassion of National Doctor's Day saluting the Doctors and the Covid warriors who have done a splendid service to the mankind during the extreme Covid pandemic situation.

KVLN Murthy, Senior superintendent of post offices, Vijayawada division, Dr PV Rama Rao, Director, Andhra Hospitals participated in the release function held on Thursday at Andhra Hospitals, Vijayawada head office. Sri K. V.L.N.Murthy while addressing the tidy gathering said that Postal department releases special covers/ stamps on occassionsof National/international importance. Recently DOP has released a special cover on June 21 on the occassion of International Yoga Day.

He thanked the management of Andhra Hospitals for their support in release of the special cover sponsored by Andhra Hospitals and paid tributes to the Andhra Hospitals, Doctors fraternity and all the COVID warriors for their splendid service during the extreme pandemic situation.

Dr. P.V. Ramarao, Director, Andhra Hospitals thanked postal department for recognising and honouring the services done by the Doctors, Covid warriors and Andhra Hospitals and also for giving Andhra Hospitals an opportunity to take part in thanking the society during this pandemic situation, by partnering with Department of Posts in release of this cover.