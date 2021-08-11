Vijayawada: District admin expedites work on Ambedkar memorial

Vijayawada: Various offices situated on Swaraj Maidan were being shifted expeditiously to make way for the construction of the Ambedkar memorial there, said district Collector J Nivas on Wednesday.

After reviewing with the officials of various departments on the issue, the district Collector said that the Irrigation offices were being shifted to the newly- built offices. The offices of the chief engineer, superintending engineer and executive engineer are being shifted to the new buildings. By the end of the month all the offices would be shifted, he said.

The office of the state information centre was already shifted to the State Guest House. For the time being, the office of the Inland Waterways Authority is shifted to the backside of the chief engineer's office. However, necessary land had been allotted for the Authority at Muktyala to have permanent office. Moreover, the Authority has been given 3.5 acres of land at Ferry near Ibrahimpatnam and the proposals have been forwarded to the state government.

Once the permission is granted a new terminal would be constructed at the Ferry to allow water transport of 1500 tonnes a day. This water transport between Guntur and Krishna districts would save time and expenditure without touching either Mangalagiri or Vijayawada.

Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, joint collector Madhavi Latha Sub-Collector GSS Praveen Chand, Irrigation SE A Muralikrishna Reddy, EE Raja Swaroop Kumar, APCPDCL EE Sudhakar, DD of marketing Divakar Rao, social welfare DD Saraswati, tahsildar SreenuVennela and others were present.