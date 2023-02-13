Vijayawada: Drivers urged to wear seat belt, helmet

Vijayawada (NTR District): Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Khadar Basha has stressed the need to wear helmet and car seat belt for protecting the drivers from accidents. Everyone must feel it is their responsibility to wear helmet and seat belt, he added.

The ACP flagged off an awareness rally conducted by doctors and medicos to create awareness on accidents and safety methods to be followed to protect from mishaps. Marking International Oral Maxillofacial Surgeons Day to be observed on February 13, Oral Maxillofacial Surgeons' Association organised a rally from Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium to Siddhartha College here on Sunday. Dental Council of India member and former national vice-president of Oral and Maxillofacial surgeons of India Dr Mahaboob Shaik presided over the event.

ACP Khadar Basha said human accidents can be prevented on roads by following road safety rules.

Dr Mahaboob Basha said accidents are very dangerous and cause loss to face, backbone and brain.

He said awareness rallies will be useful to check mishaps.

Association State president Dr N Koteswara Rao, secretary Dr Kiran Kumar, CIBAR dental college Dean Dr K Krishna Prasad and others spoke on the occasion. They said the loss of one person in a road accident is a loss to the entire family. Over 100 doctors and 200 students participated in the awareness rally. The participants raised slogans to wear helmets and seat belts.