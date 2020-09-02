Vijayawada: Durga temple flyover inauguration postponed

Vijayawada: Durga temple flyover scheduled to be inaugurated on September 4 is likely to be postponed to September 7 as the nation is observing seven-day mourning due to the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee.

The state government has earlier decided to inaugurate the flyover and invited Union Minister N Gadkari for the memorable event. The flyover built at a cost of Rs 490 crore is ready for inauguration. State Ministers and the district officials inspected the flyover several times and announced to inaugurate the flyover on September 4.

The flyover connects Rajiv Gandhi park near Pandit Nehru Bus Station and Kummaripalem junction and ease traffic in Krishnalanka, Bhavanipuram and other parts of the city. The state government may announce the revised date for the inauguration of the Durga temple flyover.