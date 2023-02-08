  • Menu
Vijayawada: Durga temple Trust Board members take oath

The newly-appointed Trust Board members taking oath at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Tuesday
The newly-appointed Trust Board members taking oath at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Tuesday

The newly appointed members of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Devasthanam Trust Board took oath at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday.

Vijayawada(NTR District): The newly appointed members of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Devasthanam Trust Board took oath at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday.

The State government on Monday released an order by listing 16 members for the Trust Board of Durga Temple. The members including temple prime priest (nominated as the ex-officio member of the Trust Board) took oath as per the government orders here on Tuesday.

Karnati Rambabu of Vijayawada was elected as the chairman of the Trust Board. Along with Kesari Nagamani, Katta Sathaiah, Devisetti Bala Krishna, Chinta Simhachalam, Batchu Madhavi Krishna, Anumolu Udayalakshmi, Nidamanuri Kalyani, Namboori Ravi, Chinka Srinivasa Rao, Maram Venkateswara Rao, Alluri Krishna Veni and Tottadi Veda Kumari, Rambabu took oath, in the presence of Temple EO D Bramarambha.

Kolukuluri Rama Sita and Buddha Rambabu didn't attend the oath taking ceremony. They are likely to take oath in two days.

