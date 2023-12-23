Vijayawada: Election Commission urges officials to enrol all eligible voters

Vijayawada : Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sarma urged the officials to ensure enrolment of names of all eligible voters in the state and educate them to exercise their franchise in the ensuing general elections in the state. Dharmendra Sarma along with the Election Commission officials visited Vijayawada and conducted a meeting in a hotel on Friday.

Senior Deputy commissioner Nitish Vyas, Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (Sveep) director Sanotsh Ajmera, undersecretary Sanjay Kumar, Andhra Pradesh chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, additional chief electoral officer MN Harendhira, joint chief electoral officer A Venkateswara Rao and other officials participated in the meeting.

Dharmendra Sarma speaking on the occasion asked the Election Commission officials to create awareness among the people on the importance of voting and encourage them to cast their vote in the elections without fail.

He suggested the officials to increase the polling percentage in the areas where the polling percentage was less in the previous elections. He asked the officials to follow the guidelines issued by the Election Commission and take measures for implementation of Sveep.

Dharmendra Sharma said transparency is very important in the enrolment of voters and asked the officials to constitute district level teams for the successful conduct of polling. He asked the Election Commission officials of the state to take measures for free and fair conduct of polls in 2024 and felt co-ordination is important among the officials of various government departments for successful conduct of elections.

CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena explained the measures taken by the state officials for the enrolment of voters and preparation of voters list.