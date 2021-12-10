Vijayawada: Employees unions keep up heat, continue protests

Vijayawada: Leaders and members of AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati staged protests for the third day on Thursday across the state demanding the government to implement the Pay Revision Commission and fulfil their other demands.

The two biggest state government employees associations have called for the state wide protests from December 7 seeking fulfilment of assurances like implementation of PRC, scrapping of Contributory Pension Scheme, releasing the pending DA arrears by the stat government.

Leaders of two associations staged a dharna near the tahsildar office and later at the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation office on Thursday. They raised slogans in support of their demands. AP JAC chairman Bandi Srinivasa Rao, JAC convener Siva Reddy, West Krishna JAC president Vidya Sagar, Krishna district convener Md Iqbal and other leaders participated in the protests near tahsildar office.

Similarly, the JAC leaders also staged protests near the VMC Office. JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and other leaders participated in the protests. In Guntur, the JAC leaders staged a protest near the zilla parishat office, district panchayat raj office and other offices wearing black badges on Thursday. In Nellore, the employees leaders met at the ZP office and discussed the future course of action. JAC leaders Penchal Rao, convener Naidu Venkata Swamy and others participated. The employees staged protests in different parts of Nellore district.

In East Godavari, employees of various departments staged dharna near the district collectorate as part of their struggle for the PRC and other demands. JAC leaders Phani Perraju, G Ram Mohan and others participated in the protests.

Employees in Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and West Godavari and other districts also staged protests against the inaction of the government on PRC and other demands.