Vijayawada: Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao participates in Krishnashtami celebrations

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao during Krishnashtami celebrations in Vijayawada on Monday
Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao during Krishnashtami celebrations in Vijayawada on Monday

Participating in the Krishnashtami celebrations organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKON) at Kshetraiah Kalakshetram here on Monday

Vijayawada: Participating in the Krishnashtami celebrations organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKON) at Kshetraiah Kalakshetram here on Monday, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao said that the government has been taking special care to develop temples all over the State.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi also participated in the celebrations.

Earlier, the Minister along with the MLA and Mayor participated in the Krishnashtami celebrations at Yadava Kalyana Mandapam at Kothapet, Venugopala Swami temple at Brahmana Veedhi and Sri Krishna Prarthana Mandiram at Ramavarappadu Ring along with the YSRCP cadre.

Vedic pundits performed Abhishekam and recited the Krishna Tatvam.

