Vijayawada: Energy-efficient lights, fans for Jagananna houses

Vijayawada: Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain on Wednesday requested Energy Efficiency Service Limited (EESL) to supply energy-efficient appliances like LED bulbs, LED tube lights and fans at cost-effective rates lower than market prices that would be facilitated to the beneficiaries of houses being constructed under Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme.

AP State Housing department is ready to procure Energy Efficient appliances through EESL directly duly following the State government and Government of India procedures with any advance payment if required.

During a meeting here on Wednesday, Ajay Jain said that the housing department would distribute 4 LED bulbs, 2 LED tube lights and 2 Energy Efficiency fans to each beneficiary. It is estimated that around Rs 352 crore per annum could be saved by using energy-efficient appliances in 15.6 lakh houses that are being constructed under phase-1 of the housing scheme.

A two members team of EESL - Animesh Mishra, Head, PR & Sales and Nitin Bhatt, DGM, PR & Sales - visited Vijayawada and discussed with Ajay Jain and APSHCL Managing Director Lakshmi Sha and other senior officials of Housing department on the largest energy efficiency housing programme of Andhra Pradesh. The two officials said that Andhra Pradesh is one of the best States in the area of energy efficiency and EESL is keen on supporting the implementation of large-scale energy-efficiency housing projects in the State.

EESL officials specifically requested the Special Chief Secretary (Housing) to make advance payment for the energy-efficient appliances which shall be procured from EESL.