Vijayawada: English language labs in polytechnics in offing

Vijayawada : The Directorate of Technical Education has organised an interactive session with British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen with the objective to have collaboration with the companies to impart skills in English language to the students of Polytechnics, ITIs and Degree Colleges for employment and also pedagogical skills in English to the faculty working in Polytechnics, ITIs and Degree Colleges. The Department of Technical Education is contemplating setting up English language laboratories in the institutions and also offering training programmes in English to the students with the collaboration of ‘Team Cambridge’.

Technical Education Director Chadalavada Naga Rani, Commissioner of Collegiate Education Pola Bhaskar, Director of Employment and Training Dr B Navya and chairman of APSCHE Prof K Hemachandra Reddy participated in the meeting.

The officials presented profiles of their respective Departments to the members. Companies like Pearson, Kortext, British Council English Score and Team Cambridge participated in the interactive session.

The officials also presented the services and technology that they offer like short-term courses and training and certification in the English language for the students and smart teaching and learning platforms for faculty of Polytechnics, ITIs and Degree Colleges.