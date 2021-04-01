Vijayawada: Fire safety mock drill conducted at Tuni railway station

Vijayawada: South Central Railway Vijayawada division in collaboration with State Fire Department conducted Fire safety mock drill at Tuni railway station circulating area on Wednesday.

Railway staff from RPF, Commercial, Operating and other Railway departments and employees and officials from State Fire Department and fire brigades of Tuni jointly participated in the event.

During the mock drill, fire brigade team created awareness among the staff, passengers and locals about causes of fire, type of fires, preventive measures and operation of fire extinguishers to put out the fire along with demonstration.

The fire brigade team demonstrated various methods of extinguishing fire using LPG cylinders and dry leaves. All the staff and passengers were counselled to prevent smoking on trains and carriage of inflammables through train and various methods to minimise the property damage and loss of lives. The drill was witnessed by a gathering of more than 50 people with strict adherence to Covid protocols at the circulating area of Tuni Railway Station.

Rama Krishna Raju, Station Fire Officer, KN Sharma, SMR, Tuni, Narasimha Rao, inspector, RPF and staff participated in the mock drill event. As part of the special drive on mock drills, the event was conducted at Tuni railway station, said the SCR, Vijayawada division.