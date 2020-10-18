Vijayawada: Flood victims find it difficult to shift patients to hospitals

Vijayawada: Transport Minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah, district collector Md Imtiaz, joint collector K Madhavi Latha, Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh and other officials visited the flood affected islands of Edurumondi, NachukuntaDibba, EelachetlaDibba and Nagayalanka in Avanigadda assembly constituency limits on Saturday and spoke to the local flood affected people.



The Minister enquired about the impact of the floods, crop damages, house damages and other details. The Minister and the officials went to the flood hit areas in the boats. Police personnel have arranged life jackets and taken the safety measures.

Speaking to the media, the Minister Nani said the villagers in the isolated habitations had been facing many difficulties due to lack of 108 vehicle facility. The local residents requested the Minister to arrange mechanized boats to render medical assistance in case of emergency or shift to the hospital with the help of boats. Responding to it, Minister assured that he would take their problems to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said the life in small islands is very difficult particularly when they need medical services. He assured the villagers that compensation will be given for the crop loss caused by the floods. He also assured that house site pattas will be distributed by December 25 to the local residents and development of infrastructure facilities in the islands.