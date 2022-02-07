Vijayawada fondly remembers Lataji

Vijayawada: Lata Mangeshkar, 'the Nightingale of India', who passed away in Mumbai on Sunday, leaving millions of her admirers across the world, is fondly remembered by the citizens of Vijayawada.

Lata Mangeshkar visited Vijayawada in 1993 to receive the prestigious award from Dr Pinnamaneni Venkateswara Rao and Smt Seetha Devi Foundation. The award function was conducted at Siddhartha Auditorium.

Recollecting the memories of that day, Dr Chadalavada Nageswara Rao, the founder-managing trustee of the Foundation, said that the stage was shared by two legendary national singers Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubrahmanyam and the committee had accorded awards to both of them. He said that Lata Mangeshkar was a very simple person and she was very close to people.

"It is the Foundation's fortune to bring that great personality to Vijayawada and honour her," he said.

"I never expected that I would meet Lata Mangeshkar and I had an opportunity to listen to the melodious voice of Lataji as the function was organised on the premises of my college. Lataji was a very down to earth person", said T Ramesh, the organiser of Sidhartha Kala Peetham. Ramesh recollected that SP Balasubrahmanyam said on that day that he never dreamt that he will share the dais with Lataji.

On that day, Lata Mangeshkar went to Indrakeeladri, the abode of Goddess Kanaka Durga, to worship the presiding deity of Vijayawada. Foundation managing trustee

C Nageswara Rao, a couple of family members and a handful of people accompanied Lataji to the temple, where she was accorded a traditional welcome.

After worshipping the Goddess and offering puja, the Nightingale rendered, impromptu, a hymn in praise of Goddess Kanaka Durga, right inside the sanctum sanctorum. Everybody stood mesmerised as the Queen of Melody left everyone in awe with her mellifluous and devotion-filled rendition.

The sudden demise of Lata Mangeshkar was a great shock to the music world, said noted singer and organiser of Mayur orchestra Mohammad Khaza.

Singers J Sridhar, Balaji Kumar, Sivaleela, Sudharani, Pragna and Dr Bhagyasri expressed their condolences.