Vijayawada: Food processing units in all Assembly segments soon says Minister K Kannababu

Vijayawada: Agriculture Minister K Kannababu said on Monday that the government would set up advanced food processing units in all Assembly constituencies of the State at the cost of Rs2,600 crore to promote horticulture crops and encourage farmers.

The Minister visited the mango vapour heating treatment plant, orchard cultivating nurseries and popcorn processing unit in Nuzvid and spoke to officials and farmers.

Later, briefing the media, he said the State government is extending financial assistance to the farmers growing fruits, vegetables and other crops. The government would sanction Rs20,000 per hectare to each farmer to restore the old mango gardens.

The fruit output of old trees can be increased by pruning method. The Minister said that the government has arranged 30 special trains from Nuzvid to export mangoes to Delhi this season and added that more trains will be operated on the request of farmers.

He said the government would give financial assistance of Rs17,590 to the guava farmers.

The State government is rendering financial assistance to the farmers growing fruits, vegetables and other crops. He said the government gives top priority to agriculture and set up Rytu Bharosa centres to help the farmers get agriculture seeds, fertilizers etc. Rytu Bharosa centres would solve the problems of the farmers.

The government is planning to construct godowns and cold storages at the cost of Rs15,000 crore, he said, adding that cultivation of fruits and vegetables in green house would be beneficial to farmers.

Officials and farmers explained to the Minister about the vapour treatment of mangoes and growing of flowers on the occasion.

