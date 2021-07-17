Vijayawada: Gateway set to treat denizens with Rayalaseema Ruchulu

Vijayawada: The Gateway, first five-star hotel in the city, is all set to treat the residents of Vijayawada with Rayalaseema Ruchulu, the first food festival after the pandemic forced to close all the activities for several months.

As part of the food festival, executive chef Shreedhar Punna churned out various delicacies, in addition to the Rayalaseema favourite dish Ragi Sankati, like crabs curry, prawns curry, puppets fish (Kadapa BommidailuPulusu), prawn pulao, vegetable pulao both in Rayalaseema style, roasted bird (Pitta Mamsam), along with deserts like Ariselu and Badshahi.

He said that the food festival will commence from Saturday at 7 pm, as dinner initially for ten days and may be extended later.

General Manager Ramana Murthy said that he was happy to once again invite the guests to a variety of foods from Rayalaseema after a long gap of nearly one and a half years. Manager (sales) Vijay Kumar said that he was expecting stupendous response from the citizens who have been looking forward to dine in the five-star ambience after a long hiatus.