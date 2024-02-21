Vijayawada: GENF-2K24 witnesses enthusiastic turnout

Vijayawada: Twenty students from different educational institutions participated in ‘Just A Minute’ (JAM) competition organised on the second day as part of the GENF-2K24 literary competitions at Andhra Loyola College here on Tuesday.

The first prize in JAM was won by Kashvi Jain from Nalanda Vidya Niketan and the 2nd prize was bagged by Meghashyam from Sarath Chandra IAS Academy.

The Quiz competition was keenly contested by 11 teams, with questions covering a broad range of topics from literature to general knowledge. The 1stplace in Quiz was bagged by the team of B Chandrika, Ch Tejaswini and K Sowbhagya from Syed Appala Swamy Degree College and the 2nd place was secured by the team of B Yohit, P Mounya and G Vasavi of 2ndyear from Andhra Loyola College. Solo Singing witnessed an active participation from nine students. The 1st prize was secured by Thomas from Andhra Loyola College and the 2nd prize was bagged by Sri Varshitha from Sarada College.

The Solo Dancing Competition featured a total of 10 students from various colleges participating in the event. The 1st prize was bagged by Gayathri from Andhra Loyola College and the 2nd prize was secured by Meghana from Sarada College. The third event ‘Mr and Ms GENF-2K24’ saw participation from 13 students. V Megashyam and R Meghana emerged as Mr and Ms GENF 2K24. The Creative Writing competition saw a remarkable turnout with a total of 76 participants on the first day on Monday, demonstrating a wide range of literary talent across several institutions. The 1st prize went to R Rishi Priya from Satavahana College, 2nd prize by Nithya Rayapati from Nalanda Vidyaniketan and the 3rdprize was bagged by Md Ayesha Tanveer Abida from Sarada College. Vice-principal Fr G Kiran Kumar, N Ranga Babu, D Praveen, Dr B Raju and other faculty members participated. Student coordinator of English Department Shiny Ravindra proposed a vote of thanks.