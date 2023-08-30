Vijayawada: Gidugu Ramamurthy remembered on birth anniversary

Vijayawada: Dr Narayanam Suresh Babu, deputy secretary of Kendra Sahitya Akademi asserted here on Tuesday that if anyone secures proficiency in one’s mother tongue, it would be easy for him to learn as many languages as he wishes.

Addressing the students of Andhra Loyola College as the alumni of the college in connection with the 160th birth anniversary of Gidugu Ramamurthy Pantulu, Dr Suresh Babu revealed that he could speak ten languages because he was good in his mother tongue Telugu. He exhorted the students not to forget their mother tongue though they learn many languages in the later years. Dr Suresh Babu recalled the services of Gidugu to the Savara tribal community for whom Gidugu prepared the grammar book. Principal Fr GAP Kishore dwelt at length on the linguistic service of Gidugu. “The students should never forget their mother and mother tongue,” he said. Earlier, the dignitaries paid rich tributes to the portrait of Gidugu Ramamurthy.

Telugu head of department Dr K Sekhar, Dr R Ravindra Bhas, Dr D Krupa Rao, Dr B Subba Rao, Dr Dayakar, Venkateswara Rao, Snehal Vimal and the students participated.