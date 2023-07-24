Vijayawada: Govt urged to regularise services of contract employees

Vijayawada: APJAC Amaravati leaders urged the State government to regularise the services of the contract employees working in the various departments and colleges as on June 2, 2016 and continuing the services till date on humanitarian grounds by removing the cap of five years cut off service as on June 2, 2014 as they have already completed the 12 to 14 years of service

They pointed out that some of them will soon retire from service due to their late entry into service.

The JAC leaders have made the appeal to the government at a meeting held at the Revenue Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday. The State government has recently agreed to regularise the services of the contract employees and stated that the contract employees who have completed five years of service by June 2, 2014 would be regularised.

The JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general P Damodara Rao said around 10,000 contract employees will be benefitted with the decision taken by the government that employees who completed five years service by 2014 will be regularised.

The JAC leaders said nearly 20,000 contract employees are working in the State and they have been eagerly waiting for regularisation of their services. The JAC leaders said most of the contract employees who joined between 2009 and 2013 may lose the opportunity to get their services regularised as they did not complete five years service by 2014. The JAC leaders said the State government has recently announced to regularise the services of contract employees and the State Cabinet has also taken a decision in this regard. The JAC leaders asked the government to consider the requests of the contract employees and regularise their services irrespective of their service.