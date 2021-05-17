Vijayawada: Green channels set up for smooth passage of Oxygen vehicles

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh police have created green channels for smooth passage of oxygen vehicles without traffic hindrance and other technical problems in all districts. In a press release on Monday, DGP D Gautam Sawang said orders have been issued to all the districts to ensure free passage of vehicles carrying oxygen from the States of Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The State is facing acute shortage of oxygen to treat the Covid patients and has been depending on other States for the imports. Timely arrival of oxygen vehicles will save the lives of Covid patients, he emphasised.

The AP police have also made arrangements for the smooth passage of oxygen vehicles travelling to other states. The district police are working in coordination to regulate the traffic and avoid traffic congestion on national highways and other important roads. Three IPS officers are monitoring the oxygen supplies from the war room and coordinating with the war rooms set up in other districts.

The DGP said the State police are making relentless efforts to ensure supply of oxygen to private and government hospitals in the State. He said the State police have made mapping of 11 oxygen supplying plants in the State and senior police officers have spoken to their counterparts in other States to ensure setting up of green channels for smooth and speedy passage of vehicles carrying oxygen.

The DGP said escort vehicles will be arranged in districts and GPS system are in place to monitor the vehicles. The Andhra Pradesh Covid control room is coordinating with the Covid control rooms of other States and discussing the needs of oxygen and supply by the oxygen vehicles.

The DGP said Odisha police are coming up to Itchapuram in Srikakulam district and later the State police start the escort duties to oxygen vehicles. He said the state police have made arrangements to provide food, snacks and drinking water to the drivers and other staff of the oxygen vehicles coming from other States and passing via the State.