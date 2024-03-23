Live
- Belagavi has received a good response in all surveys we have conducted: Siddaramaiah
- Apple Cancels MicroLED Screen Plans, Bloomberg Reports
- Lavu contesting for 2nd time from Narasaraopet
- Grounds for arrest: ED must give in writing to accused: SC
- Only 38% water in reservoirs for summer season
- PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Bhutan, calls it 'beacon of hope' for families
- HC questions govt over permission to bar in residential area
- Vamsichand seeks villagers’ support
- Vijayawada: Women urged to be aware of cervical cancer
- Vijayawada: World Water Day celebrated
Just In
Vijayawada: Green Skills passport programme will be held in Polytechnics
An educational Green Skills passport programme will be conducted in polytechnic colleges across Andhra Pradesh.
Vijayawada : An educational Green Skills passport programme will be conducted in polytechnic colleges across Andhra Pradesh.
Accordingly, an agreement has been arrived at between the Department of Technical Education and Learning Links Foundation of Delhi.
Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani and General Manager of Learning Links Foundation Vandana Chaudhary signed the MoU to this effect here on Friday.
An 11-hour duration course will be offered free of cost to the second and the final year polytechnic students. They will receive certificate co-badged by Ernst and Young (EY) and Microsoft upon finishing the course. Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner Nagarani said that course provides guidance to the students towards training opportunities along with focus on sustainable practices in workplace as well as on entrepreneurial leadership.
The programme will be conducted initially in polytechnic colleges of Visakhapatnam region and later will be extended throughout the State. Deputy Director of Training and Placement Dr MAV Ramakrishna and Programme Manager of Learning Links Foundation Pradeep Kumar were present.