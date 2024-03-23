Vijayawada: Green Skills passport programme will be held in Polytechnics

Vijayawada : An educational Green Skills passport programme will be conducted in polytechnic colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Accordingly, an agreement has been arrived at between the Department of Technical Education and Learning Links Foundation of Delhi.

Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani and General Manager of Learning Links Foundation Vandana Chaudhary signed the MoU to this effect here on Friday.

An 11-hour duration course will be offered free of cost to the second and the final year polytechnic students. They will receive certificate co-badged by Ernst and Young (EY) and Microsoft upon finishing the course. Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner Nagarani said that course provides guidance to the students towards training opportunities along with focus on sustainable practices in workplace as well as on entrepreneurial leadership.

The programme will be conducted initially in polytechnic colleges of Visakhapatnam region and later will be extended throughout the State. Deputy Director of Training and Placement Dr MAV Ramakrishna and Programme Manager of Learning Links Foundation Pradeep Kumar were present.