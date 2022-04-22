Vijayawada: Gudivada Amarnath asks Opposition to stop 'diversion politics'

Vijayawada: Minister for industries Gudivada Amarnath alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been resorting to 'cheap diversion politics' to divert public attention from the inauguration of a big industrial plant of Grasim inEast Godavari.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that Chandrababu has been jealous of Kumar Mangalam Birla's visit to the state and the establishment of a caustic soda plant at an investment of over Rs 2,500 crore which creates employment for 2,400 people.

Unlike the previous government which lavishly promotes every small thing, the YSRCP government stays away from such propaganda and achieves things at ground level, said the minister. He stated that TDP leaders are taking up malicious propaganda to divert people's attention from such "historical events".

He said that the Chief Minister had withdrawn the establishment of a captive thermal plant considering the people's concerns and further emphasised developing a zero liquid waste plant in the project keeping environmental pollution in view. Recalling that the government had also enacted a law providing 75 per cent jobs to the locals, he said that the government initiatives are attracting more industries to the state.

Brushing aside the allegations of purchasing power from a private party, he clarified that the state government is procuring power from the Central government institution SECI at a competitive price, adding that the organisation has the right to purchase from its partnered institutions.